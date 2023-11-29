Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $817,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,358,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,126 shares of company stock valued at $23,365,557 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Alphabet stock opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.