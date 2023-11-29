McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Reduced by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,271 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $40,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,800,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 614,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 238,947 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.17. 99,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,615. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.51. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

