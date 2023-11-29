AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,162 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $33,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth $13,921,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 217,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AZZ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,204,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE:AZZ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.28.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.27%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

