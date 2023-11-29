First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,235 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 4.56% of First Bancorp worth $55,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.36. 5,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,521.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,414.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,521.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,414.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,796 shares of company stock worth $76,497 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FBNC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

