Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,367 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Amkor Technology worth $31,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 212,139 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,752,000 after buying an additional 835,069 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,968.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,511,953. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

AMKR stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 27,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,808. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

