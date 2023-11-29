Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 90,014 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 90,014 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mplx worth $35,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,474,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,736,000 after acquiring an additional 756,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,049,000 after buying an additional 344,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after buying an additional 319,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mplx by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,323 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. 107,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,485. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

