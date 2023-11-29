Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 869,771 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,444,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 869,771 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $34,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. 70,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains All American Pipeline

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAA. TD Securities upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

