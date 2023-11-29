Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $59.70 Million Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,520,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,971 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $59,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVA. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Avista Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,363. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Avista Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.