Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 4,576 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $36,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.79. 332,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

