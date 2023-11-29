Ossiam Has $3.93 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,881 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after buying an additional 40,426,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after buying an additional 640,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,340,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.08. 171,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,994. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.