Ossiam Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 5,410.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945,163 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 849,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,209,955. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.