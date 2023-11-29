Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $60.65 Million Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 265,570 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 4.75% of Monro worth $60,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Monro by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Monro by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Monro by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 260,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Monro by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. 16,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $55.70.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.62 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

