Ossiam Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,664 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.31. 67,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.82. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.90.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

