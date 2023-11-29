Ossiam Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ossiam increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,758 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $82,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.28. 210,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,619. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

