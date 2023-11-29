BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 813 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,107,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,001,475 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

