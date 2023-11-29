West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Lessened by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST opened at $352.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.33 and a 200-day moving average of $369.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

