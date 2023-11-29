Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,690 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of First Busey worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 12.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Busey by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 206,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the second quarter worth $7,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.86.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 372 shares of company stock valued at $8,046. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

