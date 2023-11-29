BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 240 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,044,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $184.02 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.
Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma
In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
