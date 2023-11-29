BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 240 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,044,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $184.02 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.