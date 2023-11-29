Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $755,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 10,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 16,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 252,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

ZBH opened at $113.09 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day moving average of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

