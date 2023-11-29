Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ST. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

ST opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.