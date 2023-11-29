Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $359.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $377.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.60.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

