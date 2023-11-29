iSAM Funds UK Ltd Sells 3,382 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Steel Canyon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $241.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.03 and a 200-day moving average of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

