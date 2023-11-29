Karpus Management Inc. Sells 4,082 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.