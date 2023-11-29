BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average is $117.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

