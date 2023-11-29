B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 11,838 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,940 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 74.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 171,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

NYSE FCX opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

