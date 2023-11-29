Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after buying an additional 3,645,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $103,365,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.33. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

