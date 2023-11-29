Ossiam Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ossiam increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. 628,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,768,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.