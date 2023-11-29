AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 497,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,982,000 after purchasing an additional 99,691 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $1,644,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after acquiring an additional 440,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $137.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,527. The company has a market capitalization of $243.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.52.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

