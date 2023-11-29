Natixis Has $13.31 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Natixis lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,792 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $188.41 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.50.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

