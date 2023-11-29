Ossiam Sells 33,091 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,091 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,912,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,263,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,554 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TELUS by 8.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,500,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $585,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,610 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TELUS by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,200,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $460,137,000 after purchasing an additional 274,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,898,000 after purchasing an additional 888,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,132,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $294,133,000 after buying an additional 999,705 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE TU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 51,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,324. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

