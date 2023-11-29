Natixis Has $13.14 Million Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Natixis lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 228.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,792 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.16% of HF Sinclair worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

