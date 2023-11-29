Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,341 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in AON were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,426,000 after purchasing an additional 210,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after buying an additional 37,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,340,000 after acquiring an additional 523,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AON by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.17. 23,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,393. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.95. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.