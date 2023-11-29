The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Lessened by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,207,000 after buying an additional 395,289 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Barclays cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 102,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,081. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

