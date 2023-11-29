Natixis Has $13.63 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Natixis lessened its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,645 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Rapid7 were worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 27.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 2.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $55.61.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

