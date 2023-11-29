Ossiam Has $6.74 Million Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Ossiam raised its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 140.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,673 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned approximately 0.07% of Qiagen worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 9.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,812,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,832,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.33. 97,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QGEN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

