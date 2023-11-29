Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Ossiam owned approximately 0.06% of Qorvo worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, hitting $96.80. The company had a trading volume of 69,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,438. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -93.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

