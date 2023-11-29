Ossiam Has $5.10 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ossiam raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,685 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 212,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,197. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.83. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

