Ossiam Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ossiam boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 3,027.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total value of $114,868.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,313,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total value of $371,511.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,646,329.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total value of $114,868.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,887 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,710 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.29. 48,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,092. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $217.51. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.