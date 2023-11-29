Ossiam Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 611.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 134.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,349. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $180.77.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

