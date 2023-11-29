Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,877 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.15% of Aramark worth $16,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Aramark by 126.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 57.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aramark by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Aramark Price Performance

Aramark stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. Aramark’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Articles

