523,097 Shares in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 523,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,892,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.73% of AMERISAFE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,204,000 after buying an additional 32,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,160,000 after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after purchasing an additional 147,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AMERISAFE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AMERISAFE by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 135,014 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $170,306.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $59.51.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 20.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.84 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

