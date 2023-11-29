Natixis Purchases 39,099 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Natixis increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.09% of MongoDB worth $25,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after buying an additional 1,986,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $8,820,238.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,529,558.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $8,820,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,529,558.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,077 shares of company stock worth $114,507,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $415.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.70 and a fifty-two week high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.