Natixis Has $29.60 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1,216.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,562 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $29,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,666,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 25.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 23.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,134,000 after purchasing an additional 298,562 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $469.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $455.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.36. The company has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $544.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

