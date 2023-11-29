Natixis Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Natixis cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146,412 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,925 shares of company stock worth $3,237,117. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

