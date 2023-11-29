Natixis Purchases 75,800 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Natixis boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,800 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $22,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after buying an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after purchasing an additional 71,110 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 66.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %

KMB opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average is $128.78.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

