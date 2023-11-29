243,574 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 243,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,401,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

