Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 836,815 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836,815 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.16% of SI-BONE worth $23,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $36,225.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,673.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,521 shares of company stock worth $1,213,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 9.74.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

