Natixis Raises Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Natixis lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,802,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489,716 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $22,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of -0.11.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 5.86%. Analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

