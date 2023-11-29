Natixis Makes New $27.30 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Natixis acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 160,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,297,000. Natixis owned 0.07% of Dollar General as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $129.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $255.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.