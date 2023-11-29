Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 93,160 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,160 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.66% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $36,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,901,000 after purchasing an additional 184,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,868,000 after purchasing an additional 876,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,867,000 after purchasing an additional 245,142 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,636,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,981,000 after purchasing an additional 47,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

SFBS opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $77.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.31 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 17.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFBS. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

